Cold front passing through the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After an active weather week, quieter weather begins today as a cold front passes through the Carolinas pushing all the moisture out.

Dry Memorial Day weekend

Warming trend ahead

Hot and mainly dry next week

Backyard forecast (First Alert Weather)

Warm, sunny, and comfortable weather starts today with high temperatures near seasonable at 83 degrees. Overnight lows will drop to 61 degrees.

Dry and mainly sunny skies into Sunday with a high temperature of 88 degrees as a high-pressure system builds. Comfortable and dry for the Coca Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway that begins in the early evening. The start time at 6 p.m. will have temperatures starting to fall in the mid-80s. Overnight lows will drop near 65 degrees.

Coca-Cola 600 forecast (First Alert Weather)

Memorial Day will be mainly sunny and hot with high temperatures near 90 degrees. Don’t forget that sunscreen as the UV index will be high if you’re headed off to the pool!

The heat drags on into the work week with high temperatures into the lower 90s and minimal rain chances until the end of the week.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great holiday weekend!

- Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.