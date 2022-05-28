NC DHHS Flu
Cold front passing through the Carolinas

Expect a dry Memorial Day weekend.
After an active weather week, quieter weather begins today as a cold front passes through the Carolinas pushing all the moisture out.
By Bekah Birdsall
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After an active weather week, quieter weather begins today as a cold front passes through the Carolinas pushing all the moisture out.

  • Dry Memorial Day weekend
  • Warming trend ahead
  • Hot and mainly dry next week
Backyard forecast
Backyard forecast(First Alert Weather)

Warm, sunny, and comfortable weather starts today with high temperatures near seasonable at 83 degrees. Overnight lows will drop to 61 degrees.

Dry and mainly sunny skies into Sunday with a high temperature of 88 degrees as a high-pressure system builds. Comfortable and dry for the Coca Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway that begins in the early evening. The start time at 6 p.m. will have temperatures starting to fall in the mid-80s. Overnight lows will drop near 65 degrees.

Coca-Cola 600 forecast
Coca-Cola 600 forecast(First Alert Weather)

Memorial Day will be mainly sunny and hot with high temperatures near 90 degrees. Don’t forget that sunscreen as the UV index will be high if you’re headed off to the pool!

The heat drags on into the work week with high temperatures into the lower 90s and minimal rain chances until the end of the week.

Have a great holiday weekend!

- Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

