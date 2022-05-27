NC DHHS Flu
Warm and dry weather up ahead for Memorial Day weekend

Highs will be in the 80s for most of the weekend, with mostly sunny skies.
Mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 80s are expected for Memorial Day weekend.
By Jason Myers
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A few isolated rain showers and storms are possible through early tonight as a cold front moves across the region.

Saturday will be a beautiful day, with afternoon high temperatures in the lower 80s for the Charlotte Metro area and piedmont, with lower 70s in the mountains. Temperatures will warm into the upper 80s for Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 and Memorial Day.

  • Isolated rain and storms possible into early tonight.
  • Dry and warmer for Memorial Day weekend.
  • Coca-Cola 600 forecast looks nice, with highs around 88 degrees.

After a few isolated rain showers early tonight, we should see clearing skies overnight into Saturday morning, with low temperatures around 60 degrees for the piedmont, and lower 50s in the mountains.

Saturday will be a pleasant start to Memorial Day Weekend, with mostly sunny skies, and afternoon high temperatures in the lower 80s around Charlotte, to lower 70s around Boone.

Warmer temperatures develop for Sunday and Memorial Day Monday, with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

The Coca-Cola 600 weather forecast is looking great, with high temperatures in the upper 80s on Sunday, and temperatures in the lower 80s for the start of the race. Temperatures will cool into the upper 70s toward the end of the race, with mostly clear skies expected.

Temperatures will be hotter for next week, with highs in the lower 90s Tuesday through Friday, with isolated to scattered storms possible by late next week.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a fun and safe Memorial Day weekend!

- Meteorologist Jason Myers

