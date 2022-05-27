Rain and storm chances linger into Friday, before dry and warm Memorial Day weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Scattered rain and storms will continue tonight into Friday, with flash flooding possible, especially across the foothills and mountains. Strong-to-severe storms should diminish overnight and into Friday.

First Alert continues into Friday, with more scattered rain and storms.

Dry and warmer for Memorial Day weekend.

Coca-Cola 600 forecast looks nice, with highs around 87 degrees.

Tonight will feature scattered rain and storms, with heavy rainfall at times. Overnight low temperatures will be in the 60s for the piedmont, and upper 50s for the mountains.

A First Alert continues into Friday as a cold front moves through the Carolinas.

Friday's Futurecast (WBTV First Alert Weather)

Scattered rain and storms will be possible on Friday, yet the severe threat should be less overall. We expected scattered rain and storms during Friday morning, with some breaks of sunshine around midday, and another chance for a line of rain and storms for Friday afternoon and evening.

Dry weather returns for Memorial Day weekend, with a warming trend developing. High temperatures are expected to be in the lower 80s for Saturday, with upper 80s for Sunday, and approaching 90 degrees for Memorial Day Monday.

The Coca-Cola 600 weather forecast is looking great, with high temperatures in the upper 80s on Sunday, and temperatures in the lower 80s for the start of the race. Temperatures will cool into the upper 70s toward the end of the race, with mostly clear skies expected.

Drone shot from the Kingstown area in Cleveland County taken by Clark Eaker earlier...#ncwx @NWSGSP @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/uYEO366N6b — Rachel Coulter WBTV (@Coulter_wx) May 26, 2022

Stay weather-aware into Friday, and enjoy your weekend ahead!

- Meteorologist Jason Myers

