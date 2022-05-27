NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Public hearing set for Rowan County proposed budget

The meeting will take place in the J. Newton Cohen, Sr. Room on the second floor of the J....
The meeting will take place in the J. Newton Cohen, Sr. Room on the second floor of the J. Newton Cohen, Sr. Rowan County Administration Building, located at 130 W. Innes Street, Salisbury.(WBTV File)
By David Whisenant
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 9:14 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan County Manager has submitted the proposed budget for fiscal year 2022-2023 to the Rowan County Board of Commissioners.

The proposed budget for the 2022-2023 fiscal year is available for inspection in the Office of the Clerk to the Board of Commissioners, Room #202 located on the second floor of the J. Newton Cohen, Sr. Rowan County Administration Building, 130 West Innes Street, Salisbury.

The proposed budget may also be viewed here.

The Board of Commissioners will meet in regular session on June 20, 2022 beginning at 6:00 p.m. and will conduct a public hearing receive public comment on the proposed budget, or, as soon thereafter as the matter may be heard.

The length of comment for each speaker will be limited to three (3) minutes to address the Board and comments shall be restricted to the subject of the hearing as advertised. The meeting will take place in the J. Newton Cohen, Sr. Room on the second floor of the J. Newton Cohen, Sr. Rowan County Administration Building, located at 130 W. Innes Street, Salisbury.

Individuals with disabilities who need modifications to access the services or public meetings of the Rowan County Board of Commissioners may contact the Board of Commissioners Office three (3) days prior to the meeting by calling 704-216-8181 or by utilizing the North Carolina relay number at 1-800-735-2962 (English) or 1-888-825-6570 (Spanish). For additional communication options consult: https://relaync.com

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
CATS riders have started complaining about "ghost buses" or buses that don't show up as...
Thousands of “ghost buses” don’t show up for CATS riders
First Alert Doppler 8 pm
Severe Thunderstorms in multiple counties, including Mecklenburg until 9:45 p.m.
The Stag & Doe on Highway 29 is a local landmark and one that many people have been missing.
Iconic Stag & Doe restaurant in China Grove reopened after two-year closure
Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water

Latest News

Terrance Martin Cooper
Gastonia man charged with 30 counts of animal cruelty and dog fighting
The recommended budget is $94,916,039 which includes all six operating funds of the City.
Kannapolis releases proposed fiscal year 2023 budget
Ashleigh Ennis brings focus on fire safety education
Cabarrus welcomes new assistant fire marshal
Cabarrus County Schools Superintendent Dr. John Kopicki said having safety protocols,...
Cabarrus Co. Schools, law enforcement discuss school safety