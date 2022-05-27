Police: Woman assaulted, kidnapped during break-in at north Charlotte apartment

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a burglary, kidnapping and rape that took place at a north Charlotte apartment.

According to police reports, the assault happened at 9:40 a.m. Thursday at an apartment off Daybreak Drive.

Officers wrote a woman said a man broke into her home, and physically and sexually assaulted her before forcing her to drive to another location.

WBTV is working to find out if any arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back to WBTV.com for more information.

