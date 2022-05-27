NC DHHS Flu
Police: Woman assaulted, kidnapped during break-in at north Charlotte apartment

Police say she was assaulted before being forced to drive the suspect to another location.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a burglary, kidnapping and rape that took place...
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a burglary, kidnapping and rape that took place at a north Charlotte apartment.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a burglary, kidnapping and rape that took place at a north Charlotte apartment.

According to police reports, the assault happened at 9:40 a.m. Thursday at an apartment off Daybreak Drive.

Officers wrote a woman said a man broke into her home, and physically and sexually assaulted her before forcing her to drive to another location.

WBTV is working to find out if any arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back to WBTV.com for more information.

