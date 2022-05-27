Over 1,600 without power along Statesville Road in Huntersville
The estimated restoration time is 10:45 a.m.
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 6:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – Over 1,000 customers are without power after storms moved through Huntersville on Friday morning.
According to Duke Energy’s outage map, there are approximately 1,650 customers in the dark as of 6:45 a.m. Friday in the area of Statesville Road near Interstate 485 and Interstate 77.
Huntersville Fire said there are power line issues along Statesville Road between Gilead Road and Hambright Road.
They are advising drivers to use caution.
