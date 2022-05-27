Over 1,600 without power along Statesville Road in Huntersville

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – Over 1,000 customers are without power after storms moved through Huntersville on Friday morning.

According to Duke Energy’s outage map, there are approximately 1,650 customers in the dark as of 6:45 a.m. Friday in the area of Statesville Road near Interstate 485 and Interstate 77.

The estimated restoration time is 10:45 a.m.

Huntersville Fire said there are power line issues along Statesville Road between Gilead Road and Hambright Road.

The weather has moved through quickly, but we have some residual issues. Power line issues along Statesville Rd between Gilead Rd & Hambright Rd and now a crash at Statesville & Hambright. Use caution out there this am. #CLTwx #CLTtraffic https://t.co/0XvrXdr8V7 — Huntersville Fire (@Huntersville_FD) May 27, 2022

They are advising drivers to use caution.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.