Over 1,600 without power along Statesville Road in Huntersville

The estimated restoration time is 10:45 a.m.
Huntersville Fire said there are power line issues along Statesville Road between Gilead Road and Hambright Road.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 6:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – Over 1,000 customers are without power after storms moved through Huntersville on Friday morning.

According to Duke Energy’s outage map, there are approximately 1,650 customers in the dark as of 6:45 a.m. Friday in the area of Statesville Road near Interstate 485 and Interstate 77.

The estimated restoration time is 10:45 a.m.

Huntersville Fire said there are power line issues along Statesville Road between Gilead Road and Hambright Road.

They are advising drivers to use caution.

