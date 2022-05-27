Nearly 1,500 pounds of meth seized at the Canadian border

NC DHHS Flu
Marine Interdiction Agents from U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Air and Marine Operations Bellingham Marine Branch said they seized nearly 1,500 pounds of methamphetamine Wednesday morning southwest of Stuart Island.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Debra Dolan
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BELLINGHAM, Wash. (Gray News) – Marine Interdiction Agents seized nearly 1,500 pounds of methamphetamine Wednesday morning from Stuart Island in Washington state.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, agents discovered the meth during an outbound inspection of a boat in U.S. waters about half a mile from the border between the U.S. and Canada.

Agents said they found 28 duffle bags full of meth wrapped in cellophane and arrested the Canadian citizen piloting the boat.

“Due to the vigilance and exceptional skills of our Marine Interdiction Agents, the Bellingham Air and Marine Branch was able to prevent these dangerous narcotics from harming members of our communities,” said Jeremy Thompson, director of Air and Marine Operations, Bellingham Air and Marine Branch.

