Memorial services start for CMPD officer who died unexpectedly at home
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Memorial services begin Friday for a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer who passed away last week.
Officer Angela Starnes died unexpectedly at her home. She leaves behind a fiancée, two children, a stepdaughter and three grandchildren.
A visitation is happening Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Greene’s Funeral Home in Gastonia. A memorial service for Starnes will take place Saturday at Belmont Abbey College starting at 3 p.m.
In 2018, CMPD posted on social media that Officer Starnes helped find a missing Gastonia woman who got lost on the beach during a vacation. Starnes was also on vacation.
“We’re all very thankful to her for helping us, such a wonderful person!” the missing woman’s family wrote to Starnes at the time.
