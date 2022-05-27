Memorial services start for CMPD officer who died unexpectedly at home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Memorial services begin Friday for a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer who passed away last week.

Officer Angela Starnes died unexpectedly at her home. She leaves behind a fiancée, two children, a stepdaughter and three grandchildren.

A visitation is happening Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Greene’s Funeral Home in Gastonia. A memorial service for Starnes will take place Saturday at Belmont Abbey College starting at 3 p.m.

Ofc. Starnes last worked in the Homicide Unit. Anyone who knew her or worked with her knows her kindness and good nature will be missed dearly. From now until Ofc. Starnes’ funeral @CMPD will be wearing mourning bands in her honor. — Chief Jennings (@cmpdchief) May 16, 2022

In 2018, CMPD posted on social media that Officer Starnes helped find a missing Gastonia woman who got lost on the beach during a vacation. Starnes was also on vacation.

“We’re all very thankful to her for helping us, such a wonderful person!” the missing woman’s family wrote to Starnes at the time.

