NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Mattel, Laverne Cox team up to design first transgender Barbie

Mattel unveiled its first transgender Barbie doll released in tribute to actress Laverne Cox.
Mattel unveiled its first transgender Barbie doll released in tribute to actress Laverne Cox.(CNN, Mattel)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 9:18 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Writer, producer, actress, and LGBTQ advocate Laverne Cox now has her own Barbie.

The doll is part of the Barbie Tribute Collection and was released on Wednesday.

Mattel said Cox was included because she is a visionary who has shaped and impacted our culture.

The doll has a “triple-threat ensemble,” designed in part by Cox. The red-carpet look includes a red faux leather corset, a red tulle dress and glittery high-heel boots.

Mattel said pieces of the outfit could also be removed for a whole new look.

The Barbie Tribute Collection Laverne Cox Doll is available online.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
CATS riders have started complaining about "ghost buses" or buses that don't show up as...
Thousands of “ghost buses” don’t show up for CATS riders
First Alert Doppler 8 pm
Severe Thunderstorms in multiple counties, including Mecklenburg until 9:45 p.m.
The Stag & Doe on Highway 29 is a local landmark and one that many people have been missing.
Iconic Stag & Doe restaurant in China Grove reopened after two-year closure
Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water

Latest News

Terrance Martin Cooper
Gastonia man charged with 30 counts of animal cruelty and dog fighting
The recommended budget is $94,916,039 which includes all six operating funds of the City.
Kannapolis releases proposed fiscal year 2023 budget
Surveillance video from a salon in Arizona shows two people getting hit when a car crashes into...
VIDEO: Driver hits the gas instead of brake, smashes into salon, police say
This March 13, 2020, photo provided by the California Department of Corrections and...
Parole recommended for California follower of Charles Manson
Ashleigh Ennis brings focus on fire safety education
Cabarrus welcomes new assistant fire marshal