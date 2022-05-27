NC DHHS Flu
Man drives lawn mower off a cliff in Put-in-Bay, air-lifted to hospital

By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man was air-lifted to an area hospital after driving a lawn mower off a cliff on Friday.

Authorities confirm it happened in the Southwest portion of Put-in-Bay just before 11:00 a.m. Friday. The U.S. Coast Guard told 13abc the man was alert after the fall and in “good condition.”

The Coast Guard said the Marblehead station was called out to help Put-in-Bay EMS and Fire with a medical evacuation after the man fell off a cliff onto the shoreline, making emergency crews unable to transport the man from land.

“A 29′ Response Boat Small II and a 45′ Response Boat Medium crew responded and deployed a surface swimmer with a stoke litters to float the individual from the shoreline to our small boat,” the Coast Guard said.

Yardworks confirms the man was on the job at the time. The company says he was working on a client’s residential yard with a crew. The client saw it happen and called 911.

U.S. Coast Guard Station Marblehead reports that a man is in the hospital after falling from a cliff into the water Friday morning.(U.S. Coast Guard Station Marblehead)
U.S. Coast Guard Station Marblehead reports that a man is in the hospital after falling from a cliff into the water Friday morning on Put-in-Bay.(U.S. Coast Guard Station Marblehead)

