Lincoln Co. Tractor Supply robbed for second time in past two weeks

The store was robbed on May 15 and again on May 25.
Three suspects stole items from a Tractor Supply store in Lincoln County.
Three suspects stole items from a Tractor Supply store in Lincoln County.(Lincoln County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
DENVER, N.C. (WBTV) - A Tractor Supply location in Lincoln County was robbed for the second time in the past two weeks on Wednesday.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) says that three people entered the store around 7:30 p.m. on May 25 and stole a leaf blower, a pole saw and a string trimmer.

The three suspects, who were wearing black masks that covered their mouths and noses, then fled in a black, four-door vehicle. The stolen items had a total value of $780.

A thief stole a generator from the same store on May 15, but has since been arrested. The generator was valued at $1,100.

Officials are continuing to investigate both incidents.

Anyone with information on either theft is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202 or Lincolnton/Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.

