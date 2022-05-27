Lincoln Co. Tractor Supply robbed for second time in past two weeks

DENVER, N.C. (WBTV) - A Tractor Supply location in Lincoln County was robbed for the second time in the past two weeks on Wednesday.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) says that three people entered the store around 7:30 p.m. on May 25 and stole a leaf blower, a pole saw and a string trimmer.

The three suspects, who were wearing black masks that covered their mouths and noses, then fled in a black, four-door vehicle. The stolen items had a total value of $780.

A thief stole a generator from the same store on May 15, but has since been arrested. The generator was valued at $1,100.

Officials are continuing to investigate both incidents.

Anyone with information on either theft is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202 or Lincolnton/Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.

