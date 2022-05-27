NC DHHS Flu
Gastonia man charged with 60 felony counts after dozens of animals found in poor living conditions

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) – A man is facing dozens of charges after more than 30 animals were found living in poor conditions at a Gastonia home last month.

According to Gaston County Police, 39-year-old Terrance Marvin Cooper was arrested Thursday and charged with 30 counts of animal cruelty and 30 counts of dogfighting, all felonies. He is being held in the Gaston County Jail on a $325,000 bond.

On April 28, Gaston County Police Animal Care and Enforcement were called to a home on Hemlock Avenue after getting a report of dogs fighting in the backyard.

When officers arrived, they said they found one dog dead in the backyard and 29 others caged up and living in poor conditions. According to law enforcement, some were found with “obvious injuries.”

Search warrants were obtained to search the home for evidence related to possible animal cruelty and dogfighting, a news release stated. Goats and rabbits were also found at the property. They were removed and taken to a veterinarian for evaluation and treatment, officers said.

“All of the animals were eventually transferred to undisclosed locations where they are being rehabilitated based on their medical news,” the news release stated. “They are safe and being well cared for.”

Cooper is listed as living at the home where the animals were found.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation or other dogfighting activity in Gaston County is asked to call (704) 866-3320, (704) 866-3300 or Crime Stoppers at (704) 861-8000.

