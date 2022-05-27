NC DHHS Flu
Gastonia man charged with 30 counts of animal cruelty and dog fighting

The animals were found on April 28, 2022
Terrance Martin Cooper
Terrance Martin Cooper(Gaston County)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A Gastonia man has been arrested and charged with animal cruelty and dog fighting, the Gaston County Police said.

Police arrested 39-year-old Terrance Cooper on Thursday in connection to more than two-dozen dogs being found caged and in poor conditions last month in a backyard at 1911 Hemlock Avenue.

Gaston County Police Animal Care and Enforcement responded to the home on April 28, 2022, at 9 a.m., and one dog was found dead in the backyard with 29 other dogs caged in poor living conditions. Goats and rabbits were also located at the property.

Police: More than 30 animals removed after found in poor living conditions at Gastonia home

All of the animals were removed from the property and examined by a veterinarian for evaluation and medical treatment. Some were found suffering from injuries but were transferred to different locations to be rehabilitated.

Cooper was charged with 30 counts of animal cruelty and 30 counts of dogfighting. All offenses are felonies and he is being held at the Gaston County Jail on a $350,00 secured bond.

