Four month long investigation leads to sex crimes charges

Kevin Metts, 34, was charged.
Kevin Metts, 34, was charged.(Rowan Sheriff's Office)
By David Whisenant
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Kannapolis man who was already a registered sex offender is facing new charges from the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

On Friday, Kevin Michael Metts, 34, of Kannapolis, was arrested on outstanding warrants from a 4 month long investigation by Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Detective Ashby.

According to the report, the investigation began when Metts and an undercover investigator, with Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office, began chatting on a social media site.  During the investigation, Metts was also found to be in contact with a 15-year-old female victim from West Virginia.

Metts allegedly solicited inappropriate images from the 15-year-old and sent inappropriate images of himself to the alleged victim.  

West Virginia State Police also became involved with the case.  They were able to locate and identify the alleged victim, and were able to forensically interview her in reference to the case.  Metts was back in contact with the undercover investigator from Cabarrus County within weeks after getting out of jail on his previous charges.

Metts is currently on the registered sex offender registry for a 2022 conviction in Cabarrus County for:

-Solicit Child By Computer

-2nd Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor

Metts was charged with the below new offenses:

-Banned Online Conduct by a High Risk Sex Offender that Endangers Children

-2 counts of Sex Offender Failure to Notify of Address Change

-Dissemination of Obscene Material to a Minor Under 16

Metts is in the Rowan County Detention Center under a $140,000 secure bond. 

Homeland Security and the NCSBI are also assisting with the case for possible Federal charges.

