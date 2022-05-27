First Alert: Areas south/east of I-85 still at risk for severe weather

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert continues today for areas along and south/east of Interstate 85 as a cold front moves east through the Carolinas.

First Alert continues South/East of I-85

Dry and warm Memorial Day Weekend

Pushing 90 degrees early next week

While most of the WBTV area will dry out as the day wears on, there may still be a parting thundershower in a few spots late today – mainly in the mountains – and there’s still a risk for severe weather in neighborhoods south/east of I-85. A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the Pee Dee River Valley through 2 p.m. As sunshine breaks through the clouds this afternoon, readings will rebound to the lower 80s for most Piedmont locations.

FIRST ALERT: A Tornado Watch has been issued east of #CLT for Anson, Stanly & Richmond Counties until 2pm today. Stay tuned to @wbtv_news for your updated forecast & any severe weather warnings! #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/kzG8azrpqV — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) May 27, 2022

Skies will clear tonight and lows will back down into the 50s.

Dry weather returns for the Memorial Day weekend, with a day-to-day warming trend developing. High temperatures are expected to be in the lower 80s Saturday, rising to the upper 80s on Sunday and approaching 90 degrees on Memorial Day.

The Coca-Cola 600 weather forecast is looking great, with high temperatures in the upper 80s on Sunday and readings in the lower 80s for the start of the race at 6 p.m. Temperatures will cool into the upper 70s toward the end of the race, with mostly clear skies expected.

We're dealing with lingering showers & storms around #CLT & the eastern part of the @wbtv_news area this morning, but we should clear out for some sunshine later today. There still may be a parting thunderstorm in spots this afternoon/evening. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/y6IM2R5vOT — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) May 27, 2022

We will likely remain dry and heat up further to the lower 90s by the middle part of next week!

Stay weather aware and enjoy your holiday weekend!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

