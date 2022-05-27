NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

EF2 tornado confirmed in Iredell Co.

One person received minor injuries.
Confirmed tornado in Iredell Co.
Confirmed tornado in Iredell Co.(First Alert Weather)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON STATION, N.C. (WBTV) - The National Weather Service has confirmed another tornado touched down in our area – this time in Iredell County.

The first round of tornados came from severe storms Monday night. More storms rolled through Thursday, bringing with them an EF-2 tornado near Tuckers Grove Road.

[NWS confirms tornado touched down during Monday’s storms]

The tornado damaged the roofs of a mobile home and barn, damaged several trees and left one person with minor injuries. Its path included Bruce Farm and Indian Hill roads.

NWS officials reported that the tornado lasted just under 6 miles with peak wind gusts of 115 miles per hour.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Doppler 8 pm
Severe Thunderstorms in multiple counties, including Mecklenburg until 9:45 p.m.
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
The Stag & Doe on Highway 29 is a local landmark and one that many people have been missing.
Iconic Stag & Doe restaurant in China Grove reopened after two-year closure
Ashley Hardee and Jerry Gillespie were charted with multiple sex crimes against a child.
Police: Two arrested, charged in Gastonia with multiple sex crimes against a child
Gastonia police have made three separate arrests in unrelated child pornography investigations...
Three people charged with sexual exploitation of a minor after unrelated investigations in Gastonia

Latest News

Oversight of South Carolina's Setoff debt collection program is facing questions after records...
“It needs oversight”: South Carolina law allows hospitals to garnish paychecks and tax refunds to collect medical debt
Three suspects stole items from a Tractor Supply store in Lincoln County.
Lincoln Co. Tractor Supply robbed for second time in past two weeks
Would this letter be my introduction to the big time?
World 600 memories: How I blew my chance at racing’s big time
Kevin Metts, 34, was charged.
Four month long investigation leads to sex crimes charges