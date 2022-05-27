EF2 tornado confirmed in Iredell Co.

IRON STATION, N.C. (WBTV) - The National Weather Service has confirmed another tornado touched down in our area – this time in Iredell County.

The first round of tornados came from severe storms Monday night. More storms rolled through Thursday, bringing with them an EF-2 tornado near Tuckers Grove Road.

[NWS confirms tornado touched down during Monday’s storms]

The tornado damaged the roofs of a mobile home and barn, damaged several trees and left one person with minor injuries. Its path included Bruce Farm and Indian Hill roads.

NWS officials reported that the tornado lasted just under 6 miles with peak wind gusts of 115 miles per hour.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.