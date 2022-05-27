Lanes reopen after crash closes I-85 South near Cox Road in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A vehicle crash temporarily closed a portion of Interstate 85 in Gaston County Friday morning.

According to transportation officials, the crash happened on I-85 southbound near Cox Road around 5:52 a.m.

Officials said I-85 near Exit 21 reopened at 7:10 a.m. Friday.

There was no immediate information about possible injuries.

