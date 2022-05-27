Authorities: 80 animals removed after tip about animal hoarding in Caldwell County

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Two people are facing two counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty after 80 animals were removed from two places in Caldwell County, authorities said.

According to Caldwell County Animal Care Enforcement, agents received an anonymous tip about an alleged animal hoarding situation.

After obtaining a search warrant, authorities removed 80 animals belonging to Dolly Lou Arnett and Jonathon Christopher Perry from two Lenoir locations, law enforcement said.

At the time of the search warrant, the owners had already started moving animals from one residence to another, according to ACE. All of the animals initially lived in one residence.

The two chose to surrender all of their animals, which included 49 rabbits, seven cats and 24 dogs, a news release stated.

After medical exams, it was determined several of the animals needed medical attention, resulting in Arnett and Perry to be charged with two counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty, authorities said.

Animal control officers hope to have some of these animals available within the next week.

To see animals available for adoption, visit the ACE Facebook page.

