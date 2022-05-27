NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Authorities: 80 animals removed after tip about animal hoarding in Caldwell County

Animal control officers hope to have some of these animals available within the next week.
According to Caldwell County Animal Care Enforcement, agents received an anonymous tip about an...
According to Caldwell County Animal Care Enforcement, agents received an anonymous tip about an alleged animal hoarding situation.(MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Two people are facing two counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty after 80 animals were removed from two places in Caldwell County, authorities said.

According to Caldwell County Animal Care Enforcement, agents received an anonymous tip about an alleged animal hoarding situation.

After obtaining a search warrant, authorities removed 80 animals belonging to Dolly Lou Arnett and Jonathon Christopher Perry from two Lenoir locations, law enforcement said.

At the time of the search warrant, the owners had already started moving animals from one residence to another, according to ACE. All of the animals initially lived in one residence.

The two chose to surrender all of their animals, which included 49 rabbits, seven cats and 24 dogs, a news release stated.

After medical exams, it was determined several of the animals needed medical attention, resulting in Arnett and Perry to be charged with two counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty, authorities said.

Animal control officers hope to have some of these animals available within the next week.

To see animals available for adoption, visit the ACE Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Doppler 8 pm
Severe Thunderstorms in multiple counties, including Mecklenburg until 9:45 p.m.
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
The Stag & Doe on Highway 29 is a local landmark and one that many people have been missing.
Iconic Stag & Doe restaurant in China Grove reopened after two-year closure
Ashley Hardee and Jerry Gillespie were charted with multiple sex crimes against a child.
Police: Two arrested, charged in Gastonia with multiple sex crimes against a child
Gastonia police have made three separate arrests in unrelated child pornography investigations...
Three people charged with sexual exploitation of a minor after unrelated investigations in Gastonia

Latest News

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a burglary, kidnapping and rape that took place...
Police: Woman assaulted, kidnapped during break-in at north Charlotte apartment
Thursday's storms caused damage at the Sandy Ridge United Methodist Church in Statesville.
Storms damage Sandy Ridge United Methodist Church in Statesville
Terrance Marvin Cooper is facing multiple felony charges of animal cruelty and dog fighting.
Gastonia man charged with 60 felony counts after dozens of animals found in poor living conditions
(Source: MGN)
Over 1,600 without power along Statesville Road in Huntersville