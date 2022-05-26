Uvalde shooting referenced at Mecklenburg County budget hearing Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Multiple community members referenced Tuesday’s deadly shooting in Uvalde, Texas during Wednesday night’s Mecklenburg County budget hearing.

Mecklenburg County Manager Dena Diorio has recommended a $2.1 million budget for Fiscal Year 2023.

Several people at Wednesday night’s hearing spoke about funding for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (CMS). The district requested more than $578 million from the county, which is $40 million more than what the district received last year.

Despite the district’s request, Diorio only recommended giving CMS an additional $19.9 million in the budget.

Multiple parents spoke in favor of providing extra money to CMS and a few of them referenced safety concerns and the deadly elementary school shooting that happened in Uvalde, Texas.

“My children’s schools are amazing and their educators are heroic and still it was terrifying to send them to school today and I know you have limited abilities to fix that, but one thing you can do is fully fund CMS’ request for funds next year,” said one parent to the county commissioners.

Another parent said the extra money could help fund more psychologists for schools in the district. She told commissioners that more psychologists are needed because they’re trained to help make schools emotionally and physically safe.

“When things like this happen in the news, people like me can only vote, pray and beg, but people like you who have been brave enough to run for office can actually do something. While you cannot control gun reform, you can provide mental healthcare to kids and teens before they end up with the guns. I am begging you to do something and approve the budget in full,” said the CMS parent.

The commissioners have scheduled straw vote sessions for June 15 and June 16.

The board is scheduled to adopt the Fiscal Year 2023 budget at its regular meeting on June 22 at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.