Try these tropical cake skewers for a taste of summer

Tasty and easy to make, this is one dessert sure to please.
Pineapple Coconut Cake Skewers
Pineapple Coconut Cake Skewers(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - These bites resemble the classic pina colada flavored cocktail with pound cake, pineapple and toasted coconut. Perfect for your backyard barbecue!

Pineapple Coconut Cake Skewers

Ingredients

  • Poundcake (vanilla or almond-flavored)
  • Fresh pineapple
  • ¼ cup sweetened coconut milk
  • 2 cups toasted shredded coconut
  • Maraschino cherries (8oz jar)

Instructions

1. Cut pineapple into bite-sized chunks/cubes about 1 inch thick

2. Cut pound cake into cubes about the same size as the pineapple

3. Pour sweetened coconut milk into bowl. You may not use all of it.

4. Dip pound cake into milk about halfway and then roll in toasted coconut

5. Arrange cake, pineapple and cherry from left to right, and insert a skewer so that the cherry is on top

