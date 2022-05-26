NC DHHS Flu
Tips for crate training dogs

Crate training doesn’t have to be scary for you or your dog.
Jessica Bellinger, Certified Master Dog Trainer with Fetch! Pet Care, demonstrates what you can do to help train your dog.
By Brandy Beard
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - For many working dog owners, crates are a necessity. But getting Fido comfortable in the crate can be an issue. That’s where Fetch! Pet Care comes in.

The company provides puppy check-ins, private dog walking, pet sitting, overnight care and pet taxi services.

The local location offers services within 50 miles of Charlotte.

Certified Master Dog Trainer Jessica Bellinger shared a few tips for getting your pup crate-ready, as well as the benefits of crate training.

Want to learn more? Visit fetchpetcare.com/uptowngastonia.

