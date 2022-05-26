Three people charged with sexual exploitation of a minor after unrelated investigations in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Gastonia police have made three separate arrests in unrelated child pornography investigations this month.

Detectives were made aware in October 2021 of a suspect who was in possession of child pornography. During the investigation, they identified Andre Ramos, age 19, of Gastonia as the suspect and found multiple images of child pornography on his electronic devices. Ramos was charged and arrested in early May.

Andre Ramos was charged with multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. (Gastonia Police Department)

In January, detectives were made aware that a suspect had recently uploaded files containing images of child sexual exploitation to a social media platform. He was identified as Ron Owens, age 37, of Gastonia. During a search warrant, investigators found several photos/videos of child pornography on Owens’ electronic devices. He was charged and arrested on May 23.

Ron Owens was charged with multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. (Gastonia Police Department)

GPD officers responded to a home on May 17 after a family member discovered images of child pornography on a computer. During the investigation, detectives determined that the computer belonged to 24-year-old Jacob Griffin, who recently moved to Gastonia from Florida. Investigators located several images depicting child pornography on Griffin’s computer. He was charged and arrested on May 23.

Jacob Griffin was charged with multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. (Gastonia Police Department)

All three men were charged with multiple sexual exploitation of a minor charges.

