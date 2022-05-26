Suspect in Cherryville shooting arrested

CHERRYVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Lincolnton man accused of shooting and injuring a person in Cherryville has been arrested, according to Gaston County Police.

Officers responded around 10:30 p.m. May 13 to 2532 Lincolnton Highway in Cherryville to reports of a shooting. There, they found one person with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to an area hospital for emergency surgery. He is currently recovering.

Officers also named Brannon Keith Scronce, 33, a person of interest at the scene.

He was later arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon inflicting serious injury and weapons possession.

Scronce was given a $100,000 bond.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective M. Rheinson at 704-866-3320 or Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000.

