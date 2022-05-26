NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Suspect in Cherryville shooting arrested

He was given a $100,000 bond.
Brannon Keith Scronce was arrested in relation to a shooting in Cherryville.
Brannon Keith Scronce was arrested in relation to a shooting in Cherryville.(Gaston County Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHERRYVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Lincolnton man accused of shooting and injuring a person in Cherryville has been arrested, according to Gaston County Police.

Officers responded around 10:30 p.m. May 13 to 2532 Lincolnton Highway in Cherryville to reports of a shooting. There, they found one person with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to an area hospital for emergency surgery. He is currently recovering.

Officers also named Brannon Keith Scronce, 33, a person of interest at the scene.

He was later arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon inflicting serious injury and weapons possession.

Scronce was given a $100,000 bond.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective M. Rheinson at 704-866-3320 or Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
CATS riders have started complaining about "ghost buses" or buses that don't show up as...
Thousands of “ghost buses” don’t show up for CATS riders
The Stag & Doe on Highway 29 is a local landmark and one that many people have been missing.
Iconic Stag & Doe restaurant in China Grove reopened after two-year closure
Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water
The mother - wearing just boxers and nursing her baby – charges the predator, scaring the eagle...
WATCH: Mother saves pet goose from eagle attack while simultaneously nursing her baby

Latest News

Moysan, a social studies teacher at East Rowan High School, was named the 2022-2023...
Rachel Moysan Named the Rowan-Salisbury Schools 2022-2023 Teacher of the Year
Learning in the wake of tragedy
Learning in the wake of tragedy
Circle K Speed Street is now located across from the main entrance to the speedway.
Circle K Speed Street opens Friday at Charlotte Motor Speedway
Toasha Nicole Rice was last seen in 2014 getting into a black four door sedan
Search continues Lincoln Co. woman missing for 8 years