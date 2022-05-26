NC DHHS Flu
StarMed holding second baby formula giveaway Thursday

The giveaway is happening at StarMed’s location on Central Avenue and also at the StarMed on Tuckaseegee Road.
Cars lined up for StarMed's baby formula giveaway last week. A second giveaway is happening Thursday starting at 10 a.m.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 5:21 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - StarMed Health Care is hosting another baby formula giveaway Thursday morning amid a nationwide shortage that has left so many families on a scavenger hunt to feed their baby.

The giveaway is happening at StarMed’s location on Central Avenue and also at the StarMed on Tuckaseegee Road.

It’s similar to what they did last week, where over 1,000 babies were given about a week’s worth of formula. It was free to families.

Meanwhile, another large shipment of formula arrived from Europe Wednesday under President Joe Biden’s “Operation Fly Formula.”

The formula will be shipped to a Nestle distribution center in Pennsylvania and then make its way to hospitals and retailers as soon as this weekend.

“Right now the batch that’s coming in now is going to wherever infants are who are dependent on this critically special formula who have critical medical problems no matter where they may be,” Robert Califf, commissioner for the Food and Drug Administration, said.

The FDA says it’s working with a UK baby formula maker called Kendal Nutricare to import its formula. That could arrive as early as June to stores.

As for Thursday’s StarMed giveaway, it begins at 10 a.m. and will be first come, first serve.

Doctors are also advising parents that if they cannot find baby formula, a good idea is to contact their child’s pediatrician, as they say it’s important to avoid potential scams.

