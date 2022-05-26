South Main Book Company hosts Banned Book Read Out, fundraiser for Rowan County Literacy Council

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The South Main Book Company in downtown Salisbury will host a “Read Out” of banned books as a way to raise funds for the Rowan County Literacy Council.

Books with diverse content (including, but not limited to, LGBTQIA, people of color, gender diversity, people with disabilities, and ethnic, cultural, and religious minorities) are generally overrepresented among banned and challenged books; in 2015, 9 of the 10 most challenged books fell into this category.

To bring awareness to a growing nationwide trend, and to raise funds for the Rowan County Literacy Council, South Main Book Company will host a “read-out” featuring Banned Books on Saturday, May 28 at 1p.m., and the public is invited to participate.

A read out is a continuous public reading of a single or multiple banned books. Participants can select a favorite banned book; either bring your own copy or borrow one of ours; and read it aloud for a few minutes. Staff can also make recommendations. The American Library Association’s lists of the Top Ten Challenged Books here. Frequently Challenged Books can also be found here.

Participants can also enter a raffle through a $5 donation towards the Rowan County Literacy Council. That donation gives participants a chance to win a bundle of challenging books right off our shelf.

The Rowan County Literacy Council (RCLC) is dedicated to improving the lives of adults, youth and families by enhancing literacy and life skills, with the belief that a literate community prospers. RCLC provides instruction to Rowan County residents of all ages. As a non-profit organization, the Council’s primary focus is free and confidential, one-to-one tutoring by trained volunteer tutors. Learn more about RCLC here: https://www.rcliteracy.org/

