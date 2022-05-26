A season of firsts for Davidson baseball

DAVIDSON, N.C. (WBTV) - The ACC baseball tournament started Tuesday at Truist Field but it’s not the only college baseball tournament in Mecklenburg County this week. For the first time in program history, the Davidson Wildcats are hosting the Atlantic 10 baseball conference tournament.

On Wednesday, Davidson beat George Mason 6-2 to stay in the winners bracket and will play again Friday.

This has been a season of a lot of firsts for this team.

This past weekend, they wrapped up the program’s first ever regular season conference title.

The Cats won 42 games and 20 conference games... both of which are program records.

Offensively, they led the A-10 in team batting average, runs, RBI, and home runs.

They can get it done on the mound as well as they led the conference in team ERA, shut outs, strike outs, and saves.

They swept the conference post season awards as they had the player of the year (Michael Carico), pitcher of the year (Blake Hely), rookie of the year (Ryan Feczko), and the coach of the year (Rucker Taylor).

A lot of success for Davidson even under the pressure of great expectations.

“Going into the summer, we knew we had a chance to be good,” said coach Rucker Taylor. “To their credit, they didn’t just assume we were going to be good. They worked everyday at it. It’s probably the most consistent mindset I have ever seen in a college baseball team. Up or down, it’s the same energy in the dugout. So it’s a credit to our seniors and our leaders and even to our younger guys who bought in and have been dedicated.”

A lot of firsts for this team, but they will be looking to create some magic similar to what the 2017 Wildcats pulled out of the hat as they made a run to the NCAA Super Regional that season.

Coach Taylor was an assistant on that team and sees some similarities between the two teams.

“That team in 17, that last couple of weeks was really special,” said coach. “You didn’t know you were going to win, but you knew you were going to play well. I think this team has had that this whole season. We’ve had some games where we played poorly, but there’s never been a game where we was just out of it. This is a special group. For me, selfishly, I want this to last as long as it can. Whether it’s one day, two days, I don’t know, but we want to keep going.”

The Cats will take on VCU on Friday at noon at Wilson Field. Admission is free.

