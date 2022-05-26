Search continues Lincoln Co. woman missing for 8 years

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Toasha Nicole Rice, also known as Nikki Green on her Facebook page, disappeared eight years ago and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for answers.

Rice is last known to have left a friend’s home on Eaker Road, got into a black four door sedan with an unidentified white woman and vanished on May 26, 2014.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Deputies looking for missing Lincoln Co woman

Lincoln County Sheriff’s detectives say they have interviewed family members and people she was known to associate with over the years, but they say no one has been able to provide creditable information about the missing woman.

In the months after Rice went missing, officers used a K-9 search team in a large, wooded area off Sorrells Baxter and Eaker roads in western Lincoln County, around the old Massapoag Mill in Lincolnton and several other locations outside Lincoln County.

All leads were exhausted with no signs of her.

Sheriff’s detectives are seeking new clues into the woman’s disappearance.

Rice is a white female and was 27 years old when she disappeared. She is 5′6″ tall and weighs 140 pounds.

Anyone with information on the unidentified female Rice left with or any other information on the case is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202 or Lincolnton/Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.

