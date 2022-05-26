NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Search continues Lincoln Co. woman missing for 8 years

Detectives say they’re searching for new clues.
Toasha Nicole Rice was last seen in 2014 getting into a black four door sedan
Toasha Nicole Rice was last seen in 2014 getting into a black four door sedan
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Toasha Nicole Rice, also known as Nikki Green on her Facebook page, disappeared eight years ago and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for answers.

Rice is last known to have left a friend’s home on Eaker Road, got into a black four door sedan with an unidentified white woman and vanished on May 26, 2014.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Deputies looking for missing Lincoln Co woman

Lincoln County Sheriff’s detectives say they have interviewed family members and people she was known to associate with over the years, but they say no one has been able to provide creditable information about the missing woman.

In the months after Rice went missing, officers used a K-9 search team in a large, wooded area off Sorrells Baxter and Eaker roads in western Lincoln County, around the old Massapoag Mill in Lincolnton and several other locations outside Lincoln County.

All leads were exhausted with no signs of her.

Sheriff’s detectives are seeking new clues into the woman’s disappearance.

Rice is a white female and was 27 years old when she disappeared. She is 5′6″ tall and weighs 140 pounds.

Anyone with information on the unidentified female Rice left with or any other information on the case is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202 or Lincolnton/Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
CATS riders have started complaining about "ghost buses" or buses that don't show up as...
Thousands of “ghost buses” don’t show up for CATS riders
The Stag & Doe on Highway 29 is a local landmark and one that many people have been missing.
Iconic Stag & Doe restaurant in China Grove reopened after two-year closure
Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water
The mother - wearing just boxers and nursing her baby – charges the predator, scaring the eagle...
WATCH: Mother saves pet goose from eagle attack while simultaneously nursing her baby

Latest News

Moysan, a social studies teacher at East Rowan High School, was named the 2022-2023...
Rachel Moysan Named the Rowan-Salisbury Schools 2022-2023 Teacher of the Year
Learning in the wake of tragedy
Learning in the wake of tragedy
Circle K Speed Street is now located across from the main entrance to the speedway.
Circle K Speed Street opens Friday at Charlotte Motor Speedway
Brannon Keith Scronce was arrested in relation to a shooting in Cherryville.
Suspect in Cherryville shooting arrested