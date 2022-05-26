NC DHHS Flu
Roll that yellow tape! Police in Salisbury to offer Summer Crime Scene Camp

These camps are grant-funded by the Blanche and Julian Robertson Family Foundation.
By David Whisenant
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 6:05 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Salisbury Police Department will hold the 2022 Free Summer Crime Scene Camp on June 22 and July 20 at the First Ministry Center (Old YMCA) at 220 North Fulton Street. This one-day camp is for anyone between the age of 11 and 15 yrs old.

The camp starts at 8 am and will end at 1 pm with Lunch provided. The camp will provide a hands-on experience and allow participants to experience what is required of a crime scene detective.

If you would like to enroll your child then please contact Detective Basinger at jbasi@salisburync.gov. Please provide Detective Basinger with the date you would like your child to attend.

This is a first-come, first-serve camp because each day is limited to 25 participants. These camps are grant-funded by the Blanche and Julian Robertson Family Foundation.

