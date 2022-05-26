Rachel Moysan Named the Rowan-Salisbury Schools 2022-2023 Teacher of the Year

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rachel Moysan, a social studies teacher at East Rowan High School, was named the 2022-2023 Rowan-Salisbury Schools (RSS) Teacher of the Year.

The formal announcement was made by the district’s “prize patrol” at her school, where she was surprised by the RSS Teacher of the Year judges, Rowan-Salisbury Board of Education members, district administrators, community and business partners, her students, family, colleagues, administrators and the media.

Moysan has been an educator for 17 years. Since 2005, she has served as a social studies teacher at East Rowan High School. She has also served in a variety of leadership capacities, including NC Holocaust Council County Coordinator, advanced placement (AP) Human Geography Reader, RSS Fundamental Standards and Instructional Resources Developer, and she was a presenter at the 2020 winter Think Conference. She previously served as a cooperating teacher for junior interns with Catawba College and a cooperating teacher for student teachers.

When asked about her role as a teacher, Moysan said, “Public schools and public education are really important and the soul of our community.”

Moysan was one of 33 teachers representing each school in the district and was one of five finalists.

Interim Superintendent Dr. Jason Gardner made the announcement, assisted by Dr. Todd Parker, RSS 2021-2022 Teacher of the Year.

With the title of Teacher of the Year, Moysan received a certificate from the Rowan County Chamber of Commerce; $1,000 from Rowan Partners for Education; $250 from Education 4 ALL, Inc.; a week at the North Carolina Center for the Advancement of Teaching (NCCAT); $250 for her classroom funded by the Phillip J. Kirk Endowed Scholarship; and several other gifts from local business and community partners. She may receive additional gifts in the upcoming weeks.

In addition to Moysan, finalists include:

1. Amber Lawson, Salisbury High

2. Dr. Charles Magwood, Hurley Elementary

3. Mariam Hough Schouweiler, Rowan County Early College

4. Madison Sides White, South Rowan High

Moysan will move on to compete for the title of Regional Teacher of the Year. The 2023 Burroughs Wellcome Fund North Carolina Teacher of the Year will be announced in the spring of 2023 and selected from regional winners across the state.

Judges included: Retired RSS educator Kathy Sanborn, Vice President, Rowan Partners for Education Susan Steele, RSS 2021-2022 Teacher of the Year Dr. Todd Parker, and Rowan-Salisbury Board of Education member Jean Kennedy.

