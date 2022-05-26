Police: Two arrested, charged in Gastonia with multiple sex crimes against a child
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Gaston County Police have made two arrests related to sex crimes committed against a child.
Jerry Douglas Gillespie, age 36, and Ashley Jordan Hardee, age 32, of Gastonia were arrested following a report made to police by Gaston County Child Protective Services after the abuse was disclosed to a social worker.
Gillespie is charged with one felony count of first-degree statutory rape of a child, two felony counts of indecent liberties with a child, and one felony count of sex act by substitute parent on a child.
Hardee is charged with one felony count of first-degree statutory rape of a child, one felony count of indecent liberties with a child, one felony count of child abuse by sexual act, and one felony count of incest.
Gillespie and Hardee are currently in custody at the Gaston County Jail, both under a $500,000 bond.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective M. Rheinson at 704-866-3320 or Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000.
