Police: Two arrested, charged in Gastonia with multiple sex crimes against a child

They are being held under a $500,000 bond each.
Ashley Hardee and Jerry Gillespie were charted with multiple sex crimes against a child.
Ashley Hardee and Jerry Gillespie were charted with multiple sex crimes against a child.(Gaston County Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Gaston County Police have made two arrests related to sex crimes committed against a child.

Jerry Douglas Gillespie, age 36, and Ashley Jordan Hardee, age 32, of Gastonia were arrested following a report made to police by Gaston County Child Protective Services after the abuse was disclosed to a social worker.

Gillespie is charged with one felony count of first-degree statutory rape of a child, two felony counts of indecent liberties with a child, and one felony count of sex act by substitute parent on a child.

Hardee is charged with one felony count of first-degree statutory rape of a child, one felony count of indecent liberties with a child, one felony count of child abuse by sexual act, and one felony count of incest.

Gillespie and Hardee are currently in custody at the Gaston County Jail, both under a $500,000 bond.

READ ALSO: Three people charged with sexual exploitation of a minor after unrelated investigations in Gastonia

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective M. Rheinson at 704-866-3320 or Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000.

