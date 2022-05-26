NC DHHS Flu
Memorial Day event at Eastern Cabarrus Historical Society

The public is invited to gather on the lawn of the ECHS Museum, located at 1145 N. College St. in Mount Pleasant, ahead of the 3:00 p.m. minute of silence.(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 6:13 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Taps Across America began in 2020 as a way to commemorate Memorial Day during the pandemic.

This year thousands of buglers across the United States will sound Taps following one minute of silence at 3:00 p.m. local time. ECHS is pleased to announce that local trumpet player and educator Corey Gaston will sound Taps.

Gaston is a former United States Marine Corps musician and was a member of the United States Marine Corps Band. As a professional commercial trumpet player, he has worked with some of the world’s finest musicians, including Maynard Ferguson, Ron Kenoly, Travis Cottrell, Tom Smith, Donald Lawrence and Tri-City Singers, Maurette Brown-Clark, and Bill and Gloria Gaither. He is a doctoral candidate at Liberty University and earned a certificate in Trumpet Performance and Theory from the Armed Services School of Music. A dedicated educator, he is the band director at Concord Academy.

The public is invited to gather on the lawn of the ECHS Museum, located at 1145 N. College St. in Mount Pleasant, ahead of the 3:00 p.m. minute of silence. Following Taps, attendees will be invited to ring the museum bell in memory of loved ones who died in service.

For more information on Taps Across America, visit www.TapsAcrossAmerica.org

Housed on the campus of the former Mt. Pleasant Collegiate Institute and its predecessors, Western Carolina Male Academy and North Carolina College, the Eastern Cabarrus Historical Society is a non-profit organization committed to restoring and preserving the rich history of eastern Cabarrus County.

