Local parents feel ‘on edge’ as children go back to school after Texas shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - In the wake of Tuesday’s tragedy in Texas, many parents have had tough conversations with their children surrounding school safety.

“As a mom I wanted to keep her home, but I know I can’t shelter her forever,” mother Veronica Latimer said.

Her daughter, Jasmine, attends an elementary school in Charlotte.

“I just wanted to make sure she was OK,” she said. “I was asking, ‘Jasmine, how do you feel?’”

Latimer was not the only parent feeling hesitant about classes Wednesday.

“I felt heartbroken,” another mom, Vanessa Massey, said. “Sending her to school today, I felt on edge. But she has phones. I’m like, ‘Oh goodness.’ Her school did a good reaching out to us this afternoon.”

Her daughter, Tatiana, is an eighth-grader at Piedmont Middle School. She asked her mom about the school shooting in Texas and how to prepare.

“I asked her what I could do if I’m in the classroom and there is a lockdown or somebody, they say it’s a lockdown,” Tatiana said. “She just told me to stay calm and go where the teacher tells me to go.”

Thankfully, both students say Wednesday’s school day was normal.

