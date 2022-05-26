NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Former S.C. school resource officer charged after sexual act on social media with minor

Justine Jay Hatfield, a former Lancaster PD school resource officer was familiar with the victim and knew they were under the age of 18.
Jail
Jail(MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 9:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANCASTER, S.C (WBTV) - A former South Carolina school resource officer has been charged with two counts of criminal solicitation of a minor, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) says.

According to authorities, 34-year-old Justin Jay Hatfield of Heath Springs, S.C., was arrested Wednesday after an investigation by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

Tornado touchdown confirmed in Chester Co., S.C.

An arrest warrant provided by SLED shows that on May 13, 2022, Hatfield knowingly communicated with a minor during a live Instagram video chat session while performing a sexual act in the viewing presence of the victim.

Hatfield, a former Lancaster PD school resource officer was familiar with the victim and knew they were under the age of 18.

The video chat was screen recorded and a copy was provided to SLED. The victim, who lived in Lancaster, provided corroborating information to law enforcement.

Hatfield was booked at the Lancaster County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Stephanie Broyles, 29, and Kenneth Dwayne Woodward Jr., 36, were charged.
Drug bust on construction site leads to charges for two
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
CATS riders have started complaining about "ghost buses" or buses that don't show up as...
Thousands of “ghost buses” don’t show up for CATS riders
Pastor John Lowe admitted to an affair in front of the congregation before resigning Sunday....
Pastor confesses to affair in front of congregation; woman gets him to admit she was 16

Latest News

Multiple community members referenced Tuesday’s deadly shooting in Uvalde, Texas during...
Uvalde shooting referenced at Mecklenburg County budget hearing Wednesday
Protected bike lane in Uptown Charlotte
Charlotte’s Strategic Mobility Plan: Making the city less car dependent and improving transit
The Stag & Doe on Highway 29 is a local landmark and one that many people have been missing.
Iconic Stag & Doe restaurant in China Grove reopened after two year closure
Nevaeh Polk, 15, was last seen May 23.
Police searching for missing 15-year-old in Union County