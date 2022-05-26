NC DHHS Flu
First Alert: Heavy rain, severe weather risk in the forecast for Thursday into Friday

By Al Conklin
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert remains in place through midday Friday as a cold front moves through the Carolinas.

  • Flood Watch for the mountains and Foothills
  • First Alert: Heavy rain and storms in the forecast
  • Holiday weekend looks dry and much warmer

There may be a shower at any point today, especially in the mountains and the Foothills, but much of the time around the Piedmont it will simply be mostly cloudy.

The chance for more active weather – heavy showers and thunderstorms – arrives in the Piedmont tonight, lingering into early Friday morning. Assuming clouds break enough around Charlotte, we should recover to near 80 degrees this afternoon, with mid-80s where there’s a low chance for rain in the Sandhills. Where rain is more persistent, temperatures will only get back to the middle 60s in the mountains and middle 70s in the Interstate 40 corridor.

In the mountains, where heavy rain fell earlier in the week and rain through early Friday will again be heavy – perhaps adding up to three to five inches additional – it could lead to flash flood concerns through midday Friday. A few strong to severe storms will be possible this evening, with damaging winds, large hail, and a quick spin-up tornado possible.

Early showers and storms Friday will give way to a clearing trend for the afternoon hours with highs in the lower 80s. There may still be a parting thunderstorm in a few neighborhoods Friday afternoon, but the trend will be for drier weather.

The Memorial Day weekend looks fantastic! There will be lots of sunshine and very low rain chances all three days. Highs will gradually ramp up, going from the lower 80s Saturday, to the middle 80s Sunday before inching up to near 90 degrees on Monday.

Stays weather-aware and have a great day!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

