First Alert: Heavy rain, severe weather risk in the forecast for Thursday into Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert remains in place through midday Friday as a cold front moves through the Carolinas.

Flood Watch for the mountains and Foothills

First Alert: Heavy rain and storms in the forecast

Holiday weekend looks dry and much warmer

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

There may be a shower at any point today, especially in the mountains and the Foothills, but much of the time around the Piedmont it will simply be mostly cloudy.

The chance for more active weather – heavy showers and thunderstorms – arrives in the Piedmont tonight, lingering into early Friday morning. Assuming clouds break enough around Charlotte, we should recover to near 80 degrees this afternoon, with mid-80s where there’s a low chance for rain in the Sandhills. Where rain is more persistent, temperatures will only get back to the middle 60s in the mountains and middle 70s in the Interstate 40 corridor.

FIRST ALERT: Lots of clouds but the rain chances around #CLT is actually pretty low during the daylight hours today, only ramping up tonight for the Piedmont. In the mountains & Foothills, it will rain off & on much of today. Storms Friday AM, clear later. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/iu2TbEBOeV — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) May 26, 2022

In the mountains, where heavy rain fell earlier in the week and rain through early Friday will again be heavy – perhaps adding up to three to five inches additional – it could lead to flash flood concerns through midday Friday. A few strong to severe storms will be possible this evening, with damaging winds, large hail, and a quick spin-up tornado possible.

FIRST ALERT: A Flood Watch has been issued for the mountains & Foothills thru Noon Friday in advance of heavy rain & storms headed to the @wbtv_news area. Most #CLT-area neighborhoods will pick up another inch, but 2-5" - locally more - in the High Country. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/fdyvohreoM — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) May 26, 2022

Early showers and storms Friday will give way to a clearing trend for the afternoon hours with highs in the lower 80s. There may still be a parting thunderstorm in a few neighborhoods Friday afternoon, but the trend will be for drier weather.

The Memorial Day weekend looks fantastic! There will be lots of sunshine and very low rain chances all three days. Highs will gradually ramp up, going from the lower 80s Saturday, to the middle 80s Sunday before inching up to near 90 degrees on Monday.

Once we get the rain to clear out of the @wbtv_news area Friday - should be early in the day for most of us - we'll enjoy what looks to be a rain-free & warm holiday weekend around the #CLT region. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/S1FtVgemhb — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) May 26, 2022

Stays weather-aware and have a great day!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.