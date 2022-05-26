Crime Stoppers: Police looking for man who robbed west Charlotte Boost Mobile store

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are currently working to identify a man who robbed a store in west Charlotte.

The incident happened Saturday, May 21 at the Boost Mobile store near the intersection of West Blvd. and Remount Road.

“We had a suspect enter this Boost Mobile, point a handgun at the employee and take various cellular phone items and leave the business,” said Detective Rick Smith with the CMPD Crime Stoppers.

Smith said the entire robbery happened fast and the individual was in and out of the business in about 30 seconds. No one was injured during the incident.

“The employee did exactly what she should have done and that was TO be cooperative and give the suspect what he wanted and luckily there were no injuries,” explained Smith.

The man took phones and chargers, according to police.

“In this case, he’s probably going to sell these items. I mean you think about it, if it was the iPhone, iPhone products are pretty expensive so this guy stole these products and he’s probably going to be able to resell them and make a little profit,” said Smith.

Surveillance images from the store show a clear picture of the alleged robber’s face.

“He didn’t do a good job covering his face. We believe he lives in the area. Somebody in this area probably knows him,” said Smith.

The detective said the alleged robber could be a repeat offender.

“We don’t think that this is the first robbery and we don’t think that it’s going to be his last but of course as always, we want to know who this individual is before he has an opportunity to strike again,” explained Smith.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest. Community members can also submit tips about crimes through the P3 Tips app.

