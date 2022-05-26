NC DHHS Flu
CMPD searching for deaf woman that has been missing for over a week

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is searching for a missing 67-year-old woman.

Frances Collett Apperson was last seen leaving her home on North Course Drive in Charlotte on May 17.

Apperson is reported as 5-foot-2, 130 pounds, and has brown shoulder-length hair, and brown eyes. She may be operating her silver 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport with a North Carolina tag reading #JKV-9829.

Apperson is deaf and communication may be difficult. She might be traveling to Burke County and possibly near Hawksbill Mountain.

Anyone with information on Ms. Apperson’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

