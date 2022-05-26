Chatting with the winner of ‘Survivor’ season 42

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Season 42 of “Survivor” ended last night and WBTV got the chance to talk to the show’s newest winner.

Maryanne Oketch is the second Canadian in a row to win and the second Black woman to be named Sole Survivor.

Season 42 was filmed as soon as the previous season ended, so no one knew if there would be any change-ups to how the show goes.

For more, visit the official Survivor website.

READ ALSO: Chatting with the winner of ‘Survivor’ season 41

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.