NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Chatting with the winner of ‘Survivor’ season 42

She’s the second Black woman in the show’s history to win.
Meet Maryanne Oketch, the newest winner of "Survivor."
By Brandy Beard
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Season 42 of “Survivor” ended last night and WBTV got the chance to talk to the show’s newest winner.

Maryanne Oketch is the second Canadian in a row to win and the second Black woman to be named Sole Survivor.

Season 42 was filmed as soon as the previous season ended, so no one knew if there would be any change-ups to how the show goes.

For more, visit the official Survivor website.

READ ALSO: Chatting with the winner of ‘Survivor’ season 41

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
CATS riders have started complaining about "ghost buses" or buses that don't show up as...
Thousands of “ghost buses” don’t show up for CATS riders
The Stag & Doe on Highway 29 is a local landmark and one that many people have been missing.
Iconic Stag & Doe restaurant in China Grove reopened after two-year closure
Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water
The mother - wearing just boxers and nursing her baby – charges the predator, scaring the eagle...
WATCH: Mother saves pet goose from eagle attack while simultaneously nursing her baby