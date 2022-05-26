Charlotte Mecklenburg Library has books, resources to help parents talk with kids about Texas school shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The nation is still in mourning after Tuesday’s shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas which took the lives of 19 students and two teachers.

Parents not only in Charlotte but across the country, are trying to find the best way to talk to their children about the tragedy while also providing comfort.

Mental health counselors are providing assistance, but there are also resources available at Charlotte Mecklenburg Library to help families have these difficult conversations.

Here is a list of books that could serve as starting points for parents and children to talk about what happened in Uvalde, as well as other horrific events:

In addition to these books, the library also has web sources available, such as a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention factsheet on school violence.

More resources can be found here.

