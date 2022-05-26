Charlotte Mecklenburg Library has books, resources to help parents talk with kids about Texas school shooting
Parents not only in Charlotte but across the country, are trying to find the best way to talk to their children about the tragedy while also providing comfort.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The nation is still in mourning after Tuesday’s shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas which took the lives of 19 students and two teachers.
Mental health counselors are providing assistance, but there are also resources available at Charlotte Mecklenburg Library to help families have these difficult conversations.
Here is a list of books that could serve as starting points for parents and children to talk about what happened in Uvalde, as well as other horrific events:
- When the World Feels Like A Scary Place: Essential Conversations for Anxious Parents & Worries Kids, by Abigail H. Gewirtz.
- Something Bad Happened: A Kid’s Guide to Coping With Events in the News, by Dawn Huebner
- The Great Big Book of Feelings, by Mary Hoffman
- School Violence, by Toney Allman
- School Violence: You Can Help Prevent It! – DVD
- Violencia escolar, by Manuel Armas Castro
- A Terrible Thing Happened, by Margaret M. Holmes
- The Lost Things Club, by J.S. Puller
- The Shape of Thunder, by Jasmine Warga
- Mockingbird, by Kathryn Erskine
- The Kissing Hand, by Audrey Penn
- The President Sang Amazing Grace, by Zoe Mulford
- Wemberly Worries, by Kevin Henkes
- After the Fall: How Humpty Dumpty Got Back Up Again, by Dan Santat
- Come With Me, by Holly M. McGhee
- The Rabbit Learned, by Cori Doerrfeld
- When Dinosaurs Die: A Guide to Understanding Death, by Laurene Kransy Brown
- Where Do They Go? by Julia Alvarez
- Always Remember, by Cece Meng
- Something Very Sad Happened: A Toddler’s Guide to Understanding Death, by Bonnie Zucker
- The Smallest Girl in the Smallest Grade, by Justin Roberts
- Something Happened in Our Town: A Child’s Story About Racial Injustice, by Marianne Celano
- The Banana-Leaf Ball: How Play Can Change the World, by Katie Smith Milway
- Glimmer of Hope: How Tragedy Sparked a Movement
- #NeverAgain: A New Generation Draws the Line, by David Hogg
- This Is Where It Ends, by Marieke Nijkamp
- Mick Harte Was Here, by Barbara Park
- Wringer, by Jerry Spinelli
- Violent Ends: A Novel in Seventeen Points of View Long Way Down, by Jason Reynolds
- The Hate U Give, by Angie Thomas
- We Say #Never Again: Reporting by the Parkland Student Journalists
- Parkland Speaks: Survivors From Marjory Stoneman Douglas Share Their Stories
In addition to these books, the library also has web sources available, such as a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention factsheet on school violence.
More resources can be found here.
