10 activities to do around Charlotte this Memorial Day weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Memorial Day weekend is here, and there are a slew of events scheduled to pay remembrance to those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

WBTV has compiled a list of 10 events happening this weekend, all within the Charlotte and surrounding areas.

National Whitewater Center Memorial Day festivities (May 28-29)

The U.S. National Whitewater Center in Huntersville is holding a Memorial Day trail run on Saturday morning at 8 a.m. Runners can choose to run either a five or eight-mile course. Yoga and live music will also be offered throughout the weekend. The race, yoga and music are all free to attend. You can find more information about the Whitewater Center’s weekend events here. Keep in mind that there will not be a fireworks display this year.

Sunday brunch on the Lady of the Lake (May 29)

Queen’s Landing is hosting a brunch cruise on Lake Norman on Sunday. Boaters will board ‘the Lady of the Lake’ at 12:30 p.m. before the boat heads out onto the lake from 1-3 p.m. While onboard, boaters can enjoy a meal of casseroles, waffles and breakfast meats, all while visiting scenic spots on Lake Norman. You can contact Queen’s Landing at 704-663-2628 to make reservations.

Waxhaw Memorial Day ceremony (May 30)

The Town of Waxhaw will be holding a remembrance ceremony on Monday at 10 a.m. at the downtown area’s Military Wall of Honor. The ceremony will recognize those who lost their lives while defending our country. You can find more information about the event here.

Memorial Day weekend vendor fair (May 28)

More than 20 vendors are expected to be in Denver, N.C. on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. to observe Memorial Day. The vendors along with food trucks will line Commerce Drive in wake of the holiday. Attendance to the fair is free of charge.

Memorial Day ‘Murph Challenge’ scholarship fundraiser (May 30)

The Murph Challenge has been held every Memorial Day since 2014 in honor of fallen Lt. Michael P. Murphy. Funds from the event go to support the Lt. Michael P. Murphy Memorial Scholarship Foundation. Since 2014, more than $1.8 million has been raised for the foundation. You can participate in the workout challenge at an official host location, Warnock Garage, in Indian Trail. You can register and learn more about the event and its mission here.

Huntersville Memorial Day ceremony (May 30)

The Town of Huntersville and American Legion Post 321 are hosting a Memorial Day ceremony at Veterans’ Park in downtown Huntersville. The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. and will be held in-person. Live patriotic music will begin at 10:30 a.m. You can find more information about the event here.

Circle K Speed Street (May 27-29)

Speed Street moves from Uptown to Charlotte Motor Speedway this year in the lead-up to Sunday evening’s Coca-Cola 600. The decades-old event celebrates motorsports, music and more each Memorial Day weekend. Flo Rida will perform Friday night, and the Steve Miller Band on Saturday. Admission is free to anyone with a valid ticket to the Coca-Cola 600, Alsco Uniforms 300 or North Carolina Education Lottery 250. Tickets to Speed Street are $20 and can be purchased here, along with more information.

Fort Mill Memorial Day HONOR Run (May 30)

The HONOR Run in Fort Mill will be held on Monday at Walter Elisha Park. Runners can choose to race a one, four or six-mile course. Registration is free, but participants are asked to bring donations, which will go to benefit the York County Veterans Affairs food pantry. Check-in begins at 7 a.m., followed by a Circle of Remembrance at 7:30 a.m., and then the race at 7:45 a.m. Water stations and refreshments will be available. You can find more information about the event, including what to donate, here.

2022 ACC men’s baseball tournament (May 24-29)

The Atlantic Coast Conference is hosting it’s men’s baseball tournament this weekend at Truist Field in Charlotte. NC State will play in the semifinals on Saturday at 5 p.m., and UNC will play Virginia Tech on Friday night for a chance to advance to the other semifinal matchup. Pool play began on Tuesday and ends Friday. The four pool-play winners will play in two semifinal matchups Saturday before the championship game on Sunday. Tickets can be purchased here.

Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway (May 29)

The 63rd running of the Coca-Cola 600 will take place this Sunday evening at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord. Lynyrd Skynyrd will perform a pre-race concert, and as always, a special military performance will take place before the green flag in honor of our fallen soldiers. The Coca-Cola 600 is the longest race of the NASCAR season in terms of mileage, and is a hometrack for the majority of the race teams. Tickets to Sunday’s race, which is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m., can be purchased here.

