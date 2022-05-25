NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

WATCH: Mother saves pet goose from eagle attack while simultaneously nursing her baby

A mother recently saved her pet goose from an eagle attack while simultaneously breastfeeding. (Source: CTV NETWORK, MIKE LAZIC, CAIT OAKLEY, CNN)
By Jordan Cunningham
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANCOUVER (CTV NETWORK) – Parents generally have to get good at multi-tasking. And a mother in Canada proved it recently when she saved her pet goose from an eagle attack while simultaneously nursing her baby.

“It was 6:30 p.m., so I was inside getting changed and feeding Willow for bedtime,” Cait Oakley explained.

Her pet goose, Frankie, was outside patrolling the property when an eagle swooped in and grabbed her by the neck.

You can see the eagle dragging Frankie up the driveway in video captured on Oakley’s front door camera.

That’s when Oakley – wearing just boxers and nursing her baby – charges the predator, scaring the eagle away.

“Drop it. Let go! Give me my goose back,” she yelled to the bird.

Oakley’s baby latched on for a ride and Frankie escaped without a scratch.

Video of the heroic mom moment was posted online, and the world is devouring the clip. It has over a million views on TikTok with a million more likely to come.

Copyright 2022 CTV Network via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Stephanie Broyles, 29, and Kenneth Dwayne Woodward Jr., 36, were charged.
Drug bust on construction site leads to charges for two
Pastor John Lowe admitted to an affair in front of the congregation before resigning Sunday....
Pastor confesses to affair in front of congregation; woman gets him to admit she was 16
Trees were seen on top of an SUV on Rocky River Road in northeast Charlotte on Tuesday.
NWS confirms tornado touched down during Monday’s storms
The Jackson Police Department said the shooting was justified.
Teen shot and killed by friend in ‘prank gone wrong,’ police say

Latest News

Chaplains with the Billy Graham Rapid Response Team are responding to Uvalde, Texas.
Billy Graham Rapid Response Team sending chaplains to Uvalde, Texas following elementary school shooting
CMPD-generic
CMPD increasing patrols, police presence around area elementary schools after Texas shooting
He responded by calling on Americans to act now to control an “epidemic” of mass shootings.
Matthew McConaughey reacts to school shooting in hometown of Uvalde
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner leaves a courtroom after a...
Brittney Griner’s wife tells ABC she wants WNBA star home
The nation mourns after a shooting at a Texas school. (CNN, KABB/WOAI, KSAT, KTXS, GETTY...
School massacre continues Texas’ grim run of mass shootings