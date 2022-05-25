Town Manager presents Spencer’s FY 2023 budget recommendation

SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - Town Manager Peter Franzese presented his fiscal year 2022-23 budget recommendation to the Spencer Mayor and Board of Aldermen at a special meeting on Tuesday, May 24.

The proposed Town budget for FY23 totals $5,043,901, with $4,874,339 in the General Fund, and $169,562 in the Powell Bill Fund. The property tax rate is recommended to stay at the current 65.5 cents per 100 dollars of valuation.

The Town of Spencer has continued to make progress on the goals and priorities identified in the Town’s Strategic Plan during a challenging two years of the COVID-19 Pandemic. The last two years also brought opportunities to improve the way the Town communicates with the public and uses technology, and the funding opportunity of the American Rescue Plan Act.

The Board of Aldermen will have the opportunity for a budget workshop at the June 9 pre-Agenda meeting (5:30 p.m.), and a public hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, June 14 during the regular meeting, starting at 6:00 p.m. Interested individuals can view the Town Manager’s recommended budget at spencernc.gov and in print in the Town Hall lobby.

