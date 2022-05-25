NC DHHS Flu
Storm chances return by the end of the work week

Clouds and cooler temperatures linger through Wednesday
Another cloudy and below-average day ahead with storm chances returning by the end of the work week!
By Rachel Coulter
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 8:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Another cloudy and below-average day ahead with storm chances returning by the end of the work week!

  • Clouds and cooler temperatures linger through Wednesday
  • First Alert: Storms return Thursday into Friday
  • Drier, warmer Memorial Day Weekend

Conditions are much calmer for the end of our Tuesday as compared to Monday evening... Only a few showers possible through the overnight hours as temperatures drop to near 60 degrees. Wednesday will be comparable to today’s forecast with more clouds than sunshine and highs in the mid-upper 70s.

First Alert Thursday-Friday
First Alert Thursday-Friday(WBTV)

A First Alert remains in place Thursday into Friday as a cold front will bring another round of rain and thunderstorms to the area. Rain chances will likely pick up Thursday afternoon and evening and continue through the first half of our Friday before drier conditions work in for the weekend. Strong to severe storms do look possible at this time, so be sure to check back in for frequent forecast updates.

By our Memorial Day Weekend, mainly dry and much warmer conditions will have returned to the forecast. Highs will top out in the low 80s on Saturday, but likely reach the mid to upper 80s by Sunday and Monday afternoon. Although a stray shower is possible each day, most of the area will end up staying dry.

Temperatures will be close to the 90-degree mark again by the end of the 7-day forecast!

