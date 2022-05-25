NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Stolen box truck driver arrested following chase through Union County, authorities say

That chase spanned from the city of Monroe into western Union County, according to the sheriff’s office.
Charles Thompson was arrested after authorities say he led law enforcement on a chase while...
Charles Thompson was arrested after authorities say he led law enforcement on a chase while driving a stolen box truck.(Source: Union County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 5:09 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A Union County Sheriff’s Office vehicle was struck by a man driving a stolen box truck during a chase on Tuesday, authorities said.

That chase spanned from the city of Monroe into western Union County, according to the sheriff’s office. It started when 61-year-old Charles Thompson fled from Monroe Police officers during an attempted traffic stop while in the stolen truck, law enforcement said.

Thompson was chased throughout Monroe before eventually traveling through the Wesley Chapel and Weddington areas, where UCSO deputies joined the pursuit, a news release stated.

He eventually entered Mecklenburg County before returning to Union County, authorities said. Thompson entered the Monroe Expressway during the pursuit and UCSO deputies attempted to use a forced vehicle stop technique, the release stated.

As deputies moved into position to execute the technique, the box truck struck a deputy’s patrol vehicle, causing Thompson to wreck the stolen vehicle into a median and bring the chase to end, according to law enforcement.

A Union County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle was struck during a chase on Tuesday.
A Union County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle was struck during a chase on Tuesday.(Source: Union County Sheriff's Office)

He was taken into custody by sheriff’s deputies and Monroe officers. No injuries were reported during the pursuit, authorities said.

Thompson will be charged by both the Monroe Police Department and the Union County Sheriff’s Office “for his reckless, criminal behavior,” the news release stated.

The exact charges he will face were not immediately available.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Stephanie Broyles, 29, and Kenneth Dwayne Woodward Jr., 36, were charged.
Drug bust on construction site leads to charges for two
Pastor John Lowe admitted to an affair in front of the congregation before resigning Sunday....
Pastor confesses to affair in front of congregation; woman gets him to admit she was 16
Trees were seen on top of an SUV on Rocky River Road in northeast Charlotte on Tuesday.
NWS confirms tornado touched down during Monday’s storms
The Jackson Police Department said the shooting was justified.
Teen shot and killed by friend in ‘prank gone wrong,’ police say

Latest News

Charlotte mothers, elementary school teacher heartbroken over Texas school shooting
Charlotte mothers, elementary school teacher heartbroken over Texas school shooting
Longtime Mecklenburg County commissioner Ella Scarborough dies at 75
CATS driver retains attorney after man fires shots into bus
CATS driver retains attorney after man fires shots into bus
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools leaders are making new plans to close the achievement gap between...
CMS plans to expand the district’s learning communities to support academic progress