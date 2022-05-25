Stolen box truck driver arrested following chase through Union County, authorities say

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A Union County Sheriff’s Office vehicle was struck by a man driving a stolen box truck during a chase on Tuesday, authorities said.

That chase spanned from the city of Monroe into western Union County, according to the sheriff’s office. It started when 61-year-old Charles Thompson fled from Monroe Police officers during an attempted traffic stop while in the stolen truck, law enforcement said.

Thompson was chased throughout Monroe before eventually traveling through the Wesley Chapel and Weddington areas, where UCSO deputies joined the pursuit, a news release stated.

He eventually entered Mecklenburg County before returning to Union County, authorities said. Thompson entered the Monroe Expressway during the pursuit and UCSO deputies attempted to use a forced vehicle stop technique, the release stated.

As deputies moved into position to execute the technique, the box truck struck a deputy’s patrol vehicle, causing Thompson to wreck the stolen vehicle into a median and bring the chase to end, according to law enforcement.

A Union County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle was struck during a chase on Tuesday. (Source: Union County Sheriff's Office)

He was taken into custody by sheriff’s deputies and Monroe officers. No injuries were reported during the pursuit, authorities said.

Thompson will be charged by both the Monroe Police Department and the Union County Sheriff’s Office “for his reckless, criminal behavior,” the news release stated.

The exact charges he will face were not immediately available.

