NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Police searching for missing 15-year-old in Union County

Nevaeh Polk was last seen Monday, May 23 at Fairmont Inn in Monroe.
Nevaeh Polk, 15, was last seen May 23.
Nevaeh Polk, 15, was last seen May 23.(Monroe Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Monroe Police Department (MPD) is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Nevaeh Polk was last seen at a Fairmont Inn at 608 W. Roosevelt Blvd. on May 23. She was wearing a red and black jacket and yellow shorts at that time.

Polk is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds.

She is Black with brown eyes and brown hair.

Officials are asking anyone with information to contact the MPD at 704-282-4700.

Related: 19-year-old last seen at Atrium Main Hospital in Charlotte has been found safely

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Stephanie Broyles, 29, and Kenneth Dwayne Woodward Jr., 36, were charged.
Drug bust on construction site leads to charges for two
CATS riders have started complaining about "ghost buses" or buses that don't show up as...
Thousands of “ghost buses” don’t show up for CATS riders
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Governor: Texas gunman said he was going to shoot up school
Pastor John Lowe admitted to an affair in front of the congregation before resigning Sunday....
Pastor confesses to affair in front of congregation; woman gets him to admit she was 16

Latest News

The Stag & Doe on Highway 29 is a local landmark and one that many people have been missing.
Iconic Stag & Doe restaurant in China Grove reopened after two year closure
The Stag & Doe on Highway 29 is a local landmark and one that many people have been missing.
Stag & Doe restaurant to reopen
Confirmation came two days after severe storms tore through the area.
Tornado touchdown confirmed in Chester Co., S.C.
I-77 southbound lanes closed due to spill
I-77 southbound lanes closed due to spill