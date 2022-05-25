Police searching for missing 15-year-old in Union County
Nevaeh Polk was last seen Monday, May 23 at Fairmont Inn in Monroe.
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Monroe Police Department (MPD) is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl.
Nevaeh Polk was last seen at a Fairmont Inn at 608 W. Roosevelt Blvd. on May 23. She was wearing a red and black jacket and yellow shorts at that time.
Polk is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds.
She is Black with brown eyes and brown hair.
Officials are asking anyone with information to contact the MPD at 704-282-4700.
