Police searching for missing 15-year-old in Union County

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Monroe Police Department (MPD) is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Nevaeh Polk was last seen at a Fairmont Inn at 608 W. Roosevelt Blvd. on May 23. She was wearing a red and black jacket and yellow shorts at that time.

Polk is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds.

She is Black with brown eyes and brown hair.

Officials are asking anyone with information to contact the MPD at 704-282-4700.

