Mecklenburg County holding public hearing on proposed $2.1B budget

The budget doesn’t contain a property tax increase because the value of taxable property in Mecklenburg County is up.
That hearing is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg County Government Center.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 5:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. WBTV) – A public hearing is happening Tuesday night for residents to weigh in on the proposed $2.1 billion Mecklenburg County budget.

County manager Dena Diorio presented her proposal last Thursday. The budget doesn’t contain a property tax increase because the value of taxable property in Mecklenburg County is up. Sales tax will also stay the same.

Diorio’s proposal would give all county workers a 5% raise. There are also bonuses for those who worked through the COVID-19 pandemic, jail staff and EMTs.

Perhaps one of the biggest sticking points is the money for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools; the district asked the county for more than $578 million.

Related: CMS board member, Meck. County commissioner discuss county manager’s budget recommendation for 2023

That’s $40 million more than last year. The district wants to use that to increase teacher pay raises, open two new schools, support charter schools and increase the starting pay for teacher assistants. However, when the county manager presented her budget, it only contained half that amount.

“I think there will be a few of us that will advocate for more - to CMS for more of their ask - but I think it’s going to be very difficult to get five votes for that,” Susan Rodriguez-McDowell, District 6 commissioner, said.

Last year, some county leaders threatened to withhold $56 million. After months of back and forth, an agreement was reached and CMS got its full amount and more.

The deadline to register to speak for Tuesday’s public hearing has already passed, but residents can still leave a comment online on the county website.

