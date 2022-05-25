NC DHHS Flu
Man facing charges after 1 killed, four injured in Catawba County crash

The crash happened at 8:15 a.m. Monday, May 23, on Oxford School Road at the intersection of River Bend Road.
Fatal car crash
Fatal car crash(MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLAREMONT, N.C. (WBTV) – A driver is facing charges following a deadly crash in Catawba County that killed one person and injured four others, including a 7-year-old.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 8:15 a.m. Monday, May 23, on Oxford School Road at the intersection of River Bend Road.

Troopers said the driver of a 2000 Toyota Rav4 was heading south on River Bend Road and failed to yield the right of way when attempting to turn right onto Oxford School Road, leading to a crash with a westbound 2000 Toyota Tacoma.

The driver of the Rav4, 77-year-old Herman Edgar Phillips, of Claremont, died from his injuries at the scene, authorities said. A passenger in the vehicle was taken to Catawba Valley Medical Center in Hickory for treatment of injuries.

Troopers said three people in the Tacoma, including the 7-year-old, were all taken by EMS to Catawba Valley Medical Center after being injured in the crash.

The driver of the Tacoma, 32-year-old Michael Leon Travis, of Claremont, was charged with driving while license revoked, seatbelt violation, child restrain violation, registration violation, insurance violation, inspection violation and unsafe tires, according to the NCSHP.

Get real-time traffic updates here.

