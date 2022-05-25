NC DHHS Flu
Longtime Mecklenburg County commissioner Ella Scarborough dies at 75

Ella Scarborough
Ella Scarborough(Mecklenburg County)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 9:22 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County commissioner Ella Scarborough has died at the age of 75, her family announced on Tuesday.

A pioneer in North Carolina politics, Scarborough hadn’t attended a commissioner’s meeting since October 2021 and was granted a medical leave of absence in March when she was placed in hospice care.

Scarborough made history in 1987 when she became the first African American woman elected to Charlotte City Council, representing District 3 before being elected at-large in 1993.

A native of Sumter, S.C., Scarborough was also the first Black woman to run for mayor of Charlotte and United States Senate in N.C.

In 2014, Scarborough was elected to serve on the Mecklenburg County Commission. In 2016, she was elected chair of the board, again making history as the first Black woman to serve in this position.

She graduated from South Carolina State University and moved to Charlotte in 1971.

Beyond her duties as an elected official, Commissioner Scarborough is a member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., where she served as president of Tau Theta Zeta Chapter (2007-2010); former national board chair of the Election Committee; president of the North Carolina League of Municipalities; national chair of the Public Utilities Librarians; president of the Metrolina Librarians’ Association; president of the Black Women’s Caucus of Charlotte Mecklenburg legendary “Blackberry Bunch” to fund community programs and many more civil organizations.

Scarborough is listed in Who’s Who in the World of Women 1980, Who’s Who in Special Libraries & Information Sciences 1982 for excellence in her capacity to research, assemble and archive significant data and information.

She is survived by her two children, Troy and Tori, her siblings, Floydetta and Norman, and her many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be handled by Chris King Memorial Chapel, located at 121 Mobley Street, Chester, SC 29706.

