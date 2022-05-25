NC DHHS Flu
Inmate accidentally released by Meck Co. Jail is back in custody

Deputies had been searching for Davis since May 13
Quay Davis
Quay Davis(MCSO)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office has gotten an inmate that was mistakenly released earlier this month back in custody.

Deputies apprehended Quay Davis on Tuesday after he was erroneously released on May 9 after his court information was entered incorrectly and omitted a writ hold.

Davis’ court information was entered incorrectly, without the writ hold added, according to a press release issued by the sheriff’s office.

Subsequently, he was released just before 11 a.m. on May 9, due to the possession of weapon charge being voluntarily dismissed.

Deputies had been searching for Davis since May 13 and with the help of the United States Marshals Service, Davis was located in east Charlotte.

“MCSO has expended time and resources attempting to locate Davis after he was mistakenly released from our custody,” Sheriff Garry McFadden said. “I’m so thankful for the collaboration and assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service to return Mr. Davis to custody.”

There is still an ongoing internal investigation in connection with the erroneous release.

