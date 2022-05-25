I-77 lanes closed due to hazardous material spill
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Lanes are closed on I-77 South/Nations Ford Road at Exit 4 due to a hazardous material incident, the Charlotte Fire Department says.
The incident took place just before 4 p.m. The material is dealing with a tractor-trailer and all lanes southbound are blocked. Traffic is being diverted onto Tyvola Road.
Charlotte FD says significant delays can be expected in the area and to watch out for emergency vehicles. The lanes are expected to be shut down for three hours.
