I-77 lanes closed due to hazardous material spill

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Lanes are closed on I-77 South/Nations Ford Road at Exit 4 due to a hazardous material incident, the Charlotte Fire Department says.

The incident took place just before 4 p.m. The material is dealing with a tractor-trailer and all lanes southbound are blocked. Traffic is being diverted onto Tyvola Road.

Charlotte FD says significant delays can be expected in the area and to watch out for emergency vehicles. The lanes are expected to be shut down for three hours.

UPDATE: From hazardous materials incident on I77 South. CFD crews on scene. Interstate remains closed southbound I 77 Nations Ford Rd. https://t.co/xwcORxfLT5 pic.twitter.com/PPRc7Z9JEF — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) May 25, 2022

