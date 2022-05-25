First Alert for Thursday into Friday, with a dry and warm Memorial Day weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Scattered strong-to-severe storms are possible Thursday into Friday, with damaging winds, large hail and flash-flooding possible. A quick spin-up tornado could develop as well. Dry weather and warmer temperatures develop for Memorial Day Weekend.

First Alert Thursday into Friday, with more rain and strong storms.

Dry and warmer for Memorial Day weekend.

Coca-Cola 600 forecast looks nice, with highs around 86 degrees.

Tonight will feature scattered rain to the west of I-77, with overnight low temperatures in the lower 60s for the piedmont, and mid 50s for the mountains.

A First Alert has been issued for late Thursday into Friday as a cold front moves through the Carolinas.

⛈️ First Alert: Thursday-Friday



Multiple rounds of storms are anticipated as we wrap up the work week & severe storms are possible.



Best chance...

Along/west of I-77: Thu AFT'N-Fri AM

Along/east of I-77: Fri AM-Fri PM



Threat & timing details on @WBTV_News!#ncwx #scwx #cltwx pic.twitter.com/iZabm2UYoZ — Rachel Coulter WBTV (@Coulter_wx) May 25, 2022

Scattered rain and storms will develop through the day Thursday, with heavy rainfall at times, possibly leading to flash flooding issues in the NC mountains. A few strong to severe storms will be possible for Thursday afternoon and evening, with damaging winds, large hail and a quick spin-up tornado possible.

High temperatures will be in the lower 80s for Thursday and Friday. Friday will feature rain and storms in the morning, with a break in the rainfall coverage around midday, and more isolated rain and storms for the afternoon.

Dry weather returns for Memorial Day weekend, with a warming trend developing. High temperatures are expected to be in the lower 80s for Saturday, and mid 80s for Sunday, before approaching 90 degrees for Memorial Day Monday.

The Coca-Cola 600 weather forecast is looking great, with high temperatures in the mid 80s on Sunday, and temperatures in the lower 80s for the start of the race. Temperatures will cool into the upper 70s toward the end of the race, with mostly clear skies expected.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Stay weather-aware Thursday and Friday, and enjoy your weekend ahead!

- Meteorologist Jason Myers

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.